Man who falsely reported being attacked by Riley County cop to serve 1-year probation

May 28—A Manhattan man who'd been charged with falsely reporting being beaten by an officer will serve a year of probation after pleading no contest.

Michael Anthony Rivera, 28, recently pleaded no contest to interference with a law enforcement officer, a misdemeanor offense. Instead of having to serve six months in jail, Riley County Judge Kendra Lewison on Monday allowed Rivera to serve 12 months of probation.

According to the terms of his probation, he will need to regularly report to Riley County Court Services, follow standard conditions of probation, have a drug and alcohol assessment performed, and neither possess nor consume alcohol. He also is prohibited from entering a bar.

The court assessed him fees totaling $218.

On June 1, 2020, Rivera had reported to a Riley County police officer that he had been battered outside his home by an unidentified officer earlier that morning. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation took over the case but was unable to identify any officers in the area around the reported time frame or get a description of a suspect from Rivera.