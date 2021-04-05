Man with family killed during robbery at Marq-E in west Houston
A night out for this family turned deadly after someone demanding money shot and killed an innocent man.
Police say the woman was shot multiple times at an intersection on Sunday afternoon and that a suspect has not yet been arrested.
Police say the woman was six months pregnant when she was killed after being shot multiple times on Sunday afternoon.
The most recent incident took place early March 31 when they threatened to stab a man a stole his cellphone and wallet, police said.
Authorities are investigating a robbery at a Center City hotel.
The suspect also spat twice in the direction of a 44-year-old woman and her three children, authorities said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating an outbreak of salmonella in eight states that has sickened 19 people, the CDC confirmed in a statement Thursday. The CDC notes that wild songbirds—such as pine siskins—can be common vectors for the spread of salmonella, and most of the people infected in this outbreak said they had been in contact with a wild bird prior to their illness or owned a bird feeder. The salmonella infections occurred in California, Kentucky, Mississippi, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee and Washington State. Those infected ranged from 2 months to 89 years of age, with a median age of 16. Eight people have been hospitalized. Public health officials interviewed 13 of the people sickened with salmonella—nine owned a bird feeder, two had had contact with a "sick or dead bird," and 10 have pets that could have had contact with wild birds.
In a significant development in the Deshaun Watson controversy, the Houston Police Department announced on Friday that a complainant filed a report, resulting in a criminal investigation of the 25-year-old Houston Texans quarterback. Prior to Friday, Watson was the subject of 21 civil lawsuits in Harris County Court by massage therapists alleging sexual misconduct, but […]
This tiny-yet-mighty device checks all the boxes for performance, price, and portability.
Inmates broke windows, set a fire and threw chairs and other items out of a third-floor window in the second significant uprising in two months at a downtown jail, leaving St. Louis leaders again trying to find answers. Media reports said at one point Sunday night, inmates at the City Justice Center lowered a rope made of tied-together bed sheets, though none tried to use it to escape.
The second generation of Toyota's rear-wheel-drive coupe has arrived with the same 2.4L flat-four as the related Subaru BRZ but a few minor differences.
Marcus Sam was a 12-year veteran of the Harris Co. Pct. 4 Constable's Office. He died Saturday in a one-vehicle crash.
Firearms remain operational for a century or more, complicating any path to reform in a country with the highest gun ownership rate per capita in the world Even if a ban on sales were effectively implemented tomorrow, there would still be somewhere between 15m and 20m assault rifles in circulation. Illustration: Guardian Design Six days before a man shot and killed 10 people, he legally purchased the military-style firearm he used for the crime. The incident – one of three recent mass shootings – yet again renewed a public debate about banning assault weapons in the US and seems like a potential example of a shooting in which an assault weapon ban might have been effective in reducing the death toll of the attack. But would it? When firearms are recovered by law enforcement because of their use or suspected use in a crime, the weapons are recorded in a database along with the date of their first retail sale. The amount of time between those two events is known as the “time to crime” and is published by the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). While the suspect involved in the Boulder shooting waited just six days, the national average time to crime is 8.3 years, according to 2019 statistics from the ATF. This dataset is much broader, since it includes a wide variety of crimes and suspected crimes, but the number still poses a significant problem for policymakers that are attempting to prevent future mass shootings. Even if a nationwide ban on sales were effectively implemented tomorrow, there would still be somewhere between 15m and 20m assault rifles in circulation out of the estimated 393m guns held in the US. Averages can be misleading, though: the range here is pretty vast – guns can be recovered days or decades after purchase. But it is relevant to note that in only 7% of cases were the guns recovered less than three months since the purchase date. State differences are also huge. In Arizona, 12% of recovered firearms were purchased less than three months ago, while in Connecticut and Arkansas, it’s just 4%. The fact that those weapons could continue to be used for years to come isn’t just a hypothetical given the lifespan of assault weapons. Firearms remain operational for a century or more, further complicating any path to reform in a country with the highest gun ownership rate per capita in the world.
Victoria Salazar, the Salvadoran woman killed in Mexican police custody in the Caribbean beach resort of Tulum and whose death prompted calls for justice from the presidents of El Salvador and Mexico, was laid to rest in a somber ceremony on Sunday. The attorney general's office of the Mexican state of Quintana Roo on Saturday charged the one female and three male police officers who had detained Salazar with femicide, or the killing of a woman because of her gender. "The events occurred last Saturday, March 27 ... when the victim was detained by the police officers and, after being subjected to excessive and disproportionate force, likely prompting the death of the foreign woman," the attorney general's office said.
A walrus first spotted off the coast of County Kerry in Ireland in mid-March was seen resting on a slipway on March 31 on the coast of Tenby, Wales.The walrus, affectionately referred to as Wally by many fans and reporters, was first spotted in Wales on rocks near Broad Haven South beach on March 19, according to BBC News.A joint statement by the RSPCA and multiple marine conservation organizations, published in several reports, has urged sightseers to keep their distance should they come across the walrus.“We’re asking people to remember he is a wild animal and avoid the temptation to get near to him and disturb him,” the statement reads.This video shows the walrus emerging from the water in Tenby as onlookers, including some very impressed children, comment on the unusual occurrence. “That is massive,” one of the children can be heard saying at one point. Credit: Paul Cornmell via Storyful
GM stock has outperformed the S&P 500 for a running year now. Chairman and CEO Mary Barra deserves to monetize the shares.
A man out on parole after serving 17 years for fatally stabbing his mother is due in court Monday in the brutal caught-on-camera attack on a 65-year-old Asian American woman who was on her way to church in Manhattan.
The actress formerly known as Thandie Newton has announced she is reclaiming her original name. She will henceforth be credited in films as “Thandiwe”, meaning “beloved” in the Shona language of her mother’s native Zimbabwe. “Thandiwe” became “Thandie”, the Mission Impossible and Westworld star explained, through “carelessness” when the “w” was dropped during her first acting credit. “That’s my name,” she told Vogue. “That’s always been my name. I’m taking back what’s mine.” The misspelling of Newton’s name was an act of accidental erasure, and this reversion is to be welcomed. But what about those who change their names because they feel it will look better on a movie poster or in the inlay to a pop single? One of the most famous examples is actor Maurice Joseph Micklewhite Jr, that icon of British cinema and original of the geezer species. You may be more familiar with the stage name he took after his gaze alighted upon a cinema sign advertising a screening of The Caine Mutiny at Leicester Square Odeon in 1954. “It was a good job it wasn’t the next theatre,” he later joked. “Because I would have been called Michael 101 Dalmatians.” In becoming Michael Caine, the former Maurice Micklewhite was joining a tradition stretching back to the birth of cinema. Stan Laurel was born Arthur Stanley Jefferson, Greta Garbo went for the first 20 years of her life as Greta Gustafsson. And in the case of Fred Austerlitz it was none other than his Lutheran-German mother who suggested his showbusiness aspirations would be boosted by a switch to “Astaire”. Often, in the early days of cinema, names were changed to avoid prejudice. Foreign names on screen, in particular, proved problematic. Even as late as the 1970s, when Arnold Schwarzenegger arrived in Hollywood as an over-bulked young man with a head full of ambition, he was advised to take a stage name. Presumably Arnie’s bulk meant that his agent decided not to get into an argument.
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd likely saw a 45% jump in profit for January-March on robust sales of smartphones, TVs and home appliances, though chip division earnings are seen tumbling after a storm suspended production at its U.S. plant. Operating profit for the South Korean tech giant in the quarter is expected to have climbed to 9.3 trillion won ($8.2 billion), according to a Refinitiv SmartEstimate drawn from 16 analysts. That would mark Samsung's highest operating income level for the first quarter since 2018.
Marwa Elselehdar, 29, was the target of online rumours saying she was to blame for the ship running aground.