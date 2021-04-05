Dad killed in front of daughter during robbery at Marq-E

Associated Press

Six people were found fatally shot in a suburban Dallas home early Monday after police say two brothers made a pact to kill four family members and themselves. Officers in Allen went to the home for a welfare check at around 1 a.m. after getting a call from a friend of one of the brothers who feared he was suicidal, said police Sgt. Jon Felty. “It appears that the two brothers had entered into an agreement, they were going to complete suicide,” Felty said.