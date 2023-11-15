Man in fatal Midtown McDonald's shooting not guilty by reason of insanity, attorneys agree

The man accused of fatally shooting another man outside the Midtown Fort Collins McDonald's in July 2021 will be indefinitely committed to Colorado's state mental hospital after attorneys agreed in court Tuesday he is not guilty of murder by reason of insanity.

The agreement between the prosecution and the defense stipulates that the man, 31-year-old Victor Corwin, is not guilty by reason of insanity in the fatal shooting of Christopher J. Johnson, 39, of Fort Collins on July 19, 2021, which occurred near the drive-thru of the McDonald’s in the vicinity of College Avenue and Drake Road.

Per the agreement, Corwin takes responsibility for killing Johnson but states that he was not sane at the time of the shooting, 8th Judicial District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin explained in a statement to the Coloradoan.

Corwin pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in December, which meant Corwin and his defense were claiming mental deficiencies he suffered at the time of the crime prevented Corwin from knowing right from wrong, 8th Judicial District Judge Gregory Lammons advised Corwin during a previous court hearing.

Three experts were tasked with evaluating Corwin's sanity, and all three determined he was insane, McLaughlin said. In order to prove Corwin's guilt in a jury trial, the prosecution would have to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Corwin was sane at the time of the shooting. A request by the district attorney's office for a fourth evaluation was denied by Lammons.

"Having exhausted all legal avenues, Colorado law requires a defendant who has been found to be insane be committed to the state hospital instead of the Department of Corrections," McLaughlin said in the statement.

A person found not guilty by reason of insanity is committed to the custody of the Colorado Department of Human Services, which chooses which state facility the person goes to for inpatient treatment, Lammons said in a previous court hearing. If doctors determine a person's sanity is restored, it's possible a person could be released back into the community if prosecutors don't challenge that determination.

Not guilty by reason of insanity is different from legal competency. Legal competency means someone is mentally competent to understand and assist in their own defense while the criminal case is proceeding, whereas the defense of not guilty by reason of insanity claims they were mentally incapacitated at the time of the alleged crime.

Corwin's case was delayed several months as he underwent legal competency evaluations and treatment, but he was found competent to proceed in his defense in September 2022.

Corwin was charged with first-degree murder, a Class 1 felony; identity theft, a Class 4 felony; possession of a weapon by a previous offender, a Class 6 felony; criminal possession of financial devices, a Class 6 felony; aggravated motor vehicle theft, a Class 6 felony; and petty theft.

Corwin was arrested the day after Johnson was killed, after investigators identified him using surveillance footage from the McDonald's. Clips from the video footage played in court during a previous evidence hearing showed Corwin interacting with Johnson multiple times across a span of 7 minutes. Corwin walks back and forth from Johnson — in and out of frame of the video — multiple times, and the final time, he comes back, does something with his waistband and Johnson falls back, Fort Collins Police Services Detective Dollie Knab testified.

Corwin also made several statements to investigators after his arrest that implicated him in Johnson's death, including some statements that didn't make sense. Knab previously testified that Corwin said he shot Johnson because he believed Johnson was a wanted international terrorist, and Corwin was trying to get Johnson to come with him willingly, but when Johnson refused, Corwin had to "execute" him.

Johnson grew up in the area of Brookings, South Dakota, and joined the military after high school, according to his obituary. He had hoped to make a career of his service in the U.S. Army but was injured in Iraq and was honorably discharged.

Johnson used his training provided by the Army to get a job in the oil industry in Denver, where he was employed until 2014, according to his obituary. He was buried with military honors at the South Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Sioux Falls.

Lammons accepted this agreement during Tuesday's court hearing and vacated the three-week trial, which was set to begin Nov. 27.

Attorneys in this case as well as experts, including investigators and sanity evaluators, will present evidence during a court hearing Nov. 27. Corwin remains in the Larimer County Jail on a $3 million bond.

