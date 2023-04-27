A man was fatally beaten near the Columbus riverwalk and a suspect has pleaded guilty

A homeless man who fatally beat another homeless person near the Chattahoochee Riverwalk in Columbus has pleaded guilty.

Columbus police called just before midnight to the area of 22nd Street off the riverwalk on May 31, 2020, found Ricky Lee Belwood, 54, dead from injuries to his head and torso.

Cedric Phillips, then 43, was arrested the following June 12 and charged with murder.

He pleaded guilty to felony murder Thursday before Judge John Martin Sr., who sentenced him to life with possible parole. Typically an inmate with that sentence serves 30 years before being eligible for parole.

Phillips was represented by public defender Steve Craft.

Prosecutor Sadhana Dailey said Phillips beat Belwood to death at a pavillion that once stood on the riverwalk off First Avenue at 22nd Street. That structure since has been demolished.

Investigators said Phillips told officers he knew Belwood and was near a riverwalk pavilion there that day, but denied killing Belwood, Sgt. Derek Wysinger testified at Phillips’ preliminary hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court..

The two often crossed paths because Phillips washed his clothes near a spot where Belwood usually camped, Wysinger said.

Wysinger said witnesses picked Phillips from a photographic lineup, telling police they saw him beat Belwood with an object.

A medical examiner said Belwood died from being hit with a blunt object. Police recovered what they believed to be the murder weapon, Wysinger said.

Wysinger said Phillips had dried blood on his pants and shoes, and a cut on his left thumb.