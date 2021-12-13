Man fatally beaten outside his Gage Park home, no one in custody, Chicago police say

A 49-year-old man was fatally beaten in the Gage Park neighborhood this weekend and Chicago police are searching for the two men who attacked him with “blunt objects,” officials said.

Jose Tellez, of the 3500 block of West 58th Street, was identified by the Cook County medical examiner’s office as the 49-year-old who investigators say was attacked just outside his home around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

An autopsy was expected to be performed Monday to determine Tellez’s cause and manner of death, although police said he was struck in the head with the blunt objects and suffered head injuries that sent him to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital at 10:32 p.m., according to the medical examiner’s office.

Kellie Bartoli, a spokeswoman for Chicago police, said the police report did not specify what type of blunt object the two men were armed with. Asked whether Tellez knew his attackers or if there was some argument or interaction before the men began hitting him in the head, Bartoli said “Detectives are still investigating.”

No arrests had been made as of Monday morning, Bartoli said.

Check back for updates.

kdouglas@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @312BreakingNews