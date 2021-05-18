Man fatally cuts own throat in court after partial guilty verdict
Federal authorities say a man on trial in Fargo, N.D., slashed his own throat in the courtroom Monday and died.
Video Transcript
[MUSIC PLAYING]
Federal authorities say a man on trial in Fargo, N.D., slashed his own throat in the courtroom Monday and died.
[MUSIC PLAYING]
A man killed himself inside a federal courtroom in Fargo after a jury reached a verdict, officials say.
FBI confirms that it has opened investigation into shocking incident
A 19-year-old Asian man was fatally shot while shielding his girlfriend from a group of carjackers in San Mateo, Calif., on Friday night. What happened: The victim, identified as Ashly Tianson of Daly City, according to the Mercury News, was shot in the parking lot of San Mateo Adult School at 789 East Poplar Avenue when the officers were dispatched around 9 p.m. Tianson was sitting in his car with his girlfriend when three people approached them and tried to take the vehicle, according to a GoFundMe started by the victim's brother.
The 4-year-old boy, who has not been identified, was found dead in the middle of the block before 7 a.m. CT Saturday, according to police.
Iowa granted an early release from prison to a repeat offender just months before he allegedly kidnapped and killed a 10-year-old girl, according to parole documents released Tuesday. The Iowa Board of Parole granted Henry Dinkins parole from a Davenport minimum-security residential facility in March 2020, determining he was “able and willing to fulfill the obligations of a law abiding citizen.” “There is a reasonable probability that you can be released without detriment to the community or yourself," according to the parole order signed by the board's chair, Helen Miller, that The Associated Press obtained under the open records law.
A 911 caller in Chamblee reported the kidnapping, and the man was shot in downtown Decatur, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) to the south, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement. Officers were informed that the suspect had a handgun, the GBI said. When officers were able to stop the car, the man jumped out and ran down an embankment onto some railroad tracks, the GBI said.
The bold aqua color sets the tone for this outdoor rocking chair that pretty much screams summertime. Choose from two color options: a black-stained wood frame with a white seat and woven back, or a natural wood finish frame with a white seat and gray woven back.
The judge faces a misdemeanor charge of assault with a deadly weapon and has been summoned to appear in court next month.
It's the latest instance of unruly passengers causing disturbances on flights, and the FAA has been doling out hefty fines.
Palestinians across Israel and the occupied territories went on strike in a rare collective protest Tuesday as Israeli missiles toppled a building in Gaza and militants in the Hamas-ruled territory fired dozens of rockets that killed two people. U.S. officials said the Biden administration was privately encouraging Israel to wind down its bombardment of Gaza. Egyptian negotiators also were working to halt the fighting, and while they have not made progress with Israel, they were optimistic international pressure would force it to the table, according to an Egyptian diplomat who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was discussing diplomatic efforts.
About two hours before a 4-year-old boy was found dead on a Dallas street, a man lifted the sleeping boy from his bed and carried him away, court documents say, citing home surveillance video. The boy, whom authorities identified Monday as Cash Gernon, was being taken care of by the girlfriend of Cash's father, police said. The girlfriend, who said Cash's father had been absent since March, identified the person who took Cash from his bed at 5 a.m. Saturday as 18-year-old Darriynn Brown, police said.
An “edged weapon” was used in the boy’s death, police said.
Investigators find a ‘small pocket knife’ in a suspect’s home
An offshore oil industry boat had begun to lower its legs and was trying to turn to face heavy winds when it flipped in the Gulf of Mexico off Louisiana last month, according to a preliminary federal report released Tuesday. The National Transportation Safety Board report does not discuss the cause of the deadly accident. The 175-foot (53-meter) lift boat Seacor Power carried nine crew members, two galley staff, and eight offshore workers when it overturned in the Gulf of Mexico during hurricane-force winds on April 13, the report said.
As part of his deal with federal prosecutors, Joel Greenberg has also agreed to “cooperate fully" with authorities.
When it comes to uniforms - even Olympic uniforms - swimming lacks glamour and aesthetic. It's the truth, and as a former competitive swimmer, I can attest to this.
Dominic Cummings claims 'pseudo lockdowns' are 'hopeless' Holidays to Europe with a vaccine passport Boris Johnson says no to ‘amber list’ holidays, overruling minister Mapped: Hotspots for Indian variant in the UK Deaths now 20 per cent below five-year average in England Boris Johnson has vowed to take "very, very draconian action" against any future coronavirus variants entering Britain, as fears of further local lockdowns grow. The Prime Minister said on Tuesday that he does not "see anything conclusive at the moment to say that we need to deviate" from England’s lockdown roadmap as cases of the Indian variant rise. However, he said "we will know a lot more in a few days’ time" amid reports that ministers are considering a return to a local or regional tiered lockdown system, or delaying the end of restrictions on June 21. Pressed by reporters on why the Government delayed closing the border with India last month, Mr Johnson stressed the Covid-hit country was added to the "red list" before B1.617.2 was classed as a variant of concern. Hinting at the possibility of future crackdowns, he added: "We took prompt action and we will continue to take very, very draconian action in respect of all variants coming from wherever around the world." Follow the latest updates below.
ABC News’ Elizabeth Schulze reports on both renters and landlords feeling pressure as the CDC’s moratorium on evictions during the pandemic nears its potential end.
Twitch is rolling out new localized subscription pricing abroad, its VP of monetization, Mike Minton, told Axios. Every new subscription price will be lower than the current $4.99 fee, which will remain in the U.S.Why it matters: "We heard around world that price point not attainable," Minton told Axios. "In Latin America, for example, 80% can’t support streamers in the same way as people can in the U.S. because of the price." Minton said Twitch's subscription price hadn't changed in seven years. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: Prices will adjust over the next few months for new subscriptions, existing subscriptions and gift subscriptions. Mexico and Turkey price changes will launch on May 21st, followed by about 40 other localized pricing structures around the world in places like Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe.Some countries will have individual pricing plans, others will be regional. Subscription prices will vary based on where a viewer lives and has their Twitch payment method set up, not where the creator lives. (Viewers can subscribe to different creators' channels on Twitch.)Twitch ran a bunch of experiments to ensure that it was rolling out the right price point in each market. Minton says in some cases, when the lowered prices are in place, creative revenues and new memberships have increased 3x and 1x, respectively. Yes, but: If for some reason creators see their revenues go down as a result of these changes, Twitch says it will provide adjustment incentives for creators to help ensure that they are paid, so long as they meet basic eligibility requirements, like continuing to post 85% of their live, baseline hours. Twitch will first pay creators for three months with what they would've made from baseline channel revenue and Prime subscription revenue. For the following 9 months, it will slowly decrease those incentive payments by 25% every three months."We designed this program to ensure up to 12 months of creators' revenues will be protected," Minton says. Bottom line: "Community is what we do best," Minton says. "Subscriptions are the foundation of the patronage model where people can support the streamer. It's about support, not an access to content model," Minton adds, which makes the payment feel more like a community contribution than a paywall. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.
JetBlue Flight 915, westbound from New York, landed two hours late in San Francisco due to mid-flight incident.