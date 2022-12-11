Man fatally gunned down near DeLand

A 29-year-old man was shot dead near DeLand early Sunday, Volusia County sheriff’s investigators said.

The victim was identified as Korey Woulard, who lived in the DeLand area but did not have a permanent address, said sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Gant.

Deputies were called to the shooting in the 300 block of Chipola Ave. at 1:55 a.m. and found Woulard lying in the road, Gant said.

A DeLand police officer arrived at the scene of the shooting first and attempted CPR on Woulard but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gant said the shooter has not been caught and detectives continue to investigate Woulard's death.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office Major Case Unit at 386-254-1535 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida either at 888-277-TIPS (8477) or via the P3 Tips app.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Man shot dead near DeLand early Sunday