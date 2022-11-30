Man fatally hit by car on New Bern Avenue is 3rd pedestrian death in Raleigh this month

A man was killed trying to cross New Bern Avenue in Raleigh on Tuesday night, according to police.

Ronge Mwanakyungu, 27, was struck by a 2015 Dodge Charger traveling west on New Bern Avenue near Hedingham Boulevard, police say.

He was in an area of the road not designated as a crosswalk and died at the scene, a news release said.

Officers responded to the collision about 8:11 p.m.

The driver remained at the scene, and police say they do not suspect impairment.

No charges have been filed as of Wednesday morning.

The investigation is ongoing.

Girl killed in Raleigh hit-and-run

This is the third pedestrian fatality in Raleigh this month.

On Friday 12-year-old Samantha Briggs was fatally struck crossing Hillsborough Street near Bashford Road at about 7:33 p.m. Police are looking for the driver, who they say left the scene after hitting the girl. Police ask anyone who may have information to go to Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/897 for text and email reporting options or to call 919-996-1193.

On Nov 15, 38-year-old Sarah Meilike was hit and killed in a crosswalk on Wilmington Street south of downtown, police reported. A preliminary investigation found she was crossing while a “Don’t Walk” signal flashed.

