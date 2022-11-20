Man fatally hit after exiting car during argument with girlfriend, Texas cops say

A man was fatally hit on a Texas highway after getting out of his car following an argument with his girlfriend, police said.

The incident happened around midnight on Interstate 410 in northwest San Antonio, the police department said in a Nov. 20 news release.

The victim, a 25-year-old man, was walking home along the shoulder of the road shortly after a fight with his girlfriend when a vehicle struck him from behind, San Antonio police told TV station WOAI.

The driver didn’t stop, KENS reported, but police found the vehicle further down the highway.

The black sedan was abandoned, police said in a release. The suspect left the area and was arrested a short distance from 410.

He was not intoxicated but told police he was scared and didn’t know what to do, KENS reported.

The victim died at the scene, according to police, and the driver is facing a charge of failure to render aid.

