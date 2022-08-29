Man fatally shoots 3 tenants, sets fire to lure them

Reuters

AL-HOL, Syria (Reuters) - U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish security forces have launched a new operation targeting Islamic State sleeper cells in a large northeastern detention camp where violence has reached record levels. "We launched the campaign at this time because of the urgent need brought on by the escalation and increase in violent cases by IS cells in al-Hol camp," said Ali Hassan, a spokesperson for the internal security forces operating in Syria's semi-autonomous northeast. Al-Hol houses around 55,000 people, including Syrians, Iraqis and other nationals who fled IS-held areas as the jihadists faced an onslaught by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces.