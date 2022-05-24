Man fatally shoots his brother after arguing with their dad, Kentucky police say

A 36-year-old man was arguing with his father before their fight sparked a deadly argument between brothers, according to Kentucky authorities.

Sometime during the altercation both the 36-year-old and his brother were shot, Kentucky State Police said.

Investigators were called to the shooting on Monday, May 23 at a home on Elkhorn Creek, according to a news release.

Adam Cantrell died of a fatal gunshot wound, authorities said, and brother Cody Cantrell fled the home.

State troopers found Cody Cantrell shortly after the shooting with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound from the fight with his brother. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Cody Cantrell, of Elkhorn City, was arrested and charged with murder (domestic violence) and one count of fourth-degree domestic violence assault (minor injury).

The investigation is ongoing.

Elkhorn City, in Pike County, is about 163 miles southeast of Lexington.

