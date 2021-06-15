Man fatally shoots cashier after argument about masks

A Georgia man fatally shot a cashier after an argument over masks.

Victor Tucker, 30, was arrested after he allegedly shot and killed a cashier at the Big Bear Supermarket in DeKalb County on Monday.

Tucker got into an argument with the female cashier "about his face mask" around 1 p.m. Monday, according to a statement from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which was requested by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the shooting. He left the store without completing his purchase, but he then “walked directly back to the cashier, pulled out a handgun and shot her.”

A DeKalb County Sheriff's Office deputy was in the supermarket at the time Tucker allegedly opened fire. The two exchanged gunfire and both were wounded.

Responding officers arrested Tucker as he attempted to crawl out of the supermarket, the bureau said.

The cashier was pronounced dead at Grady Memorial Hospital, while the alleged shooter and the off-duty officer who was hit are in stable condition.

A second cashier was grazed by a stray bullet, and she was treated for the wound at the scene.

