Man fatally shoots construction worker, wounds Louisville officer on I-264. What we know

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man fatally shot a construction worker and then shot and wounded a Louisville Metro Police officer early Friday on Interstate 264 by Dixie Highway, with the officer returning fire and injuring the suspect, officials said.

LMPD Chief Erika Shields told reporters the male suspect walked on to the interstate and fatally shot the construction worker, with a motive unclear at this time. Police reported the shooting just after 2:30 a.m. Friday.

LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said the construction worker was a man and pronounced dead at the scene. His age and identity have not been released.

The person then walked over to the patrol vehicle of an LMPD officer who was helping with traffic control for the construction crew on I-264 near Dixie Highway in Shively and fired one shot that hit the officer, Shields said.

The officer fired back several times at the suspect, wounding them, after pursuing them on foot onto Dixie Highway, according to Shields.

Violence intervention: Louisville slashed funding to ‘interrupt’ violence. So why is it funding it again?

Both the LMPD officer and suspect were in stable condition at University of Louisville Hospital and expected to survive, Shields added.

The identity and ages of the suspect and officer have not been released.

Kentucky State Police is leading the investigation, Ruoff said. That is in line with a policy enacted last year for siutations in which LMPD officers shoot suspects.

Though police are still investigating the circumstances of the shooting, the construction worker would represent the 173rd criminal homicide that LMPD has investigated in 2021, a mark that matches last year's record total.

Louisville traffic: I-264 East still closed

Police shut down both directions of I-264 at Dixie Highway along with Dixie Highway between Garrs Lane and Crums Lane, with the closures expected to last for an "extended period" of time as LMPD continued its investigation.

But around 6:45 a.m. Friday, TRIMARC reported I-264 West from mile marker 7 to mile marker 8, near Dixie Highway to Taylor Boulevard, had reopened, while the eastbound lanes remained closed.

Story continues

TRIMARC advised drivers to take a detour at I-264 East to Cane Run Road, with traffic that was stuck earlier by the scene also diverted south onto Dixie Highway.

This story will be updated.

Reach Billy Kobin at bkobin@courierjournal.com.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Shooting in Louisville: Man shoots construction worker, cop on I-264