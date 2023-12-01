Man fatally shoots dad then runs to school, Texas cops say. He’s shot dead by officer

An officer shot and killed a man accused of fatally shooting his dad, then running to an elementary school, Texas police said.

The initial shooting happened at 7 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, at a home in Houston. A woman was on the phone with police saying her son and husband were in an argument, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said in a news briefing.

Moments later, Finner said, a gunshot was heard. The father was pronounced dead at the scene when officers arrived.

The accused shooter then ran to nearby Buffalo Creek Elementary School and tried entering the building, but was unable to get inside, Spring Branch Independent School District Police Chief Larry Baimbridge said.

At 7:20 a.m., officers learned the man was trying to break into cars outside the school, police said. In one of the attempts, he is accused of unsuccessfully trying to take a car from a mother dropping off her children.

He eventually stole multiple cars as a Spring Branch ISD officer began chasing after him, according to Baimbridge.

“He took me out of the car with the gun. Took the car and just left,” Elizabeth Aguilar told KPRC.

“I saw an individual pull up behind me and jumped out of his car with a gun pointed at me and demanded I get out of the car,” Mike Noble, the second carjacking victim, told KHOU.

The accused man reached a dead end behind a business and fled the stolen vehicle, police said.

Police said the man, who is around 30 years old, turned toward the officer and fired a shot at him. The uninjured officer returned fire, fatally shooting the suspect, according to police.

A motive for the first shooting is unclear, police said. The suspect, whose identity has not been publicly disclosed, has a “lengthy criminal history and, in all likelihood, should have been in prison,” Baimbridge said.

Noble told KPRC his “survival instinct” kicked in when his car was stolen, telling the station he is grateful to be alive.

The officer who fired the fatal shot is a 12-year veteran of the department and was by himself during the duration of the incident, police said.

“We applaud our Spring Branch ISD Police for acting swiftly to protect our school during arrival and our campus staff who responded immediately and followed our safety protocols,” Dr. Jennifer Blaine, the superintendent of the school district, said in a statement to KPRC.

