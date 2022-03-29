Man fatally shoots driver in head while celebrating unemployment check, PA police say

A man is facing a third-degree murder charge after he turned himself in for a shooting that he told police was an accident, Pennsylvania officials say.

Upper Darby Township officers found an unconscious man in his Mercedes on the morning of March 25, an affidavit said. He was bleeding heavily from a gunshot wound to the head.

The man, 56-year-old Jim Hunt, was later pronounced dead, ABC6 reported. The Montgomery County Medical Examiner determined the cause of death to be a homicide, according to the affidavit.

Surveillance footage from the area showed a white sedan stop next to the Hunt’s Mercedes at the time of the shooting. The sedan then accelerated through a red light, the affidavit said, and footage showed the car quickly moving away from the location.

After police circulated images of the white Audi sedan, a man came forward to speak with officers. Lloyd Amarsingh, 28, told officers that he was unloading a gun in his Audi and celebrating recently receiving unemployment money by blaring music, according to the affidavit.

Amarsingh said he was reclining in the driver’s seat and removing the magazine from the gun when the firearm went off, the affidavit said. He then drove through the red light and left the scene, he told police.

After receiving permission from Amarsingh, police searched his car and found the gun, along with a bullet hole in his rear passenger window, the affidavit said.

He is being held without bail, ABC6 reported. He faces third degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and a weapon charge, officials told CBS Philly.

Upper Darby is in Delaware County, about 7 miles west of downtown Philadelphia.

