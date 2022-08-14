Man fatally shoots himself after crashing into Capitol barricade, authorities say

Rachel Scully
·1 min read

An unidentified man fatally shot himself after crashing a vehicle into a barricade near the U.S. Capitol early Sunday morning, authorities said.

The man drove his car into the barricade at East Capitol Street and Second Street around 4 a.m., U.S. Capitol Police said in a press release. The man exited the vehicle, which became engulfed in flames, officials said.

The man then fired several shots in the air, Capitol Police said, alerting officers to the scene. They were approaching the man when he fatally shot himself, authorities added.

No one else was hurt at the scene and Capitol Police noted that it does not appear officers fired their weapons.

Authorities said that the man apparently was not targeting any members of Congress, who are on recess until Sept. 13.

Investigators are currently looking into his background and D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department is handling the death investigation.

The incident follows the attempted breach of the FBI field office in Cincinnati, which led to an hours-long standoff with a suspect, who was later killed by police.

The incident came after the FBI executed a search warrant at former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, sparking heated rhetoric from his supporters. Republicans have decried the raid as a politically motivated stunt, with some calling for the FBI to be defunded.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Recommended Stories

  • Man dead after crashing car, opening fire near US Capitol, report says

    Suspect is said to have killed himself after firing weapon ‘indiscriminately’ near US Capitol

  • Man, 19, fatally shot on Upper Manhattan street

    A 19-year-old man was fatally shot on an Upper Manhattan street, police said Sunday. The victim was shot on Tenth Ave. near W. 202nd St. in Inwood about 10:50 p.m. Saturday police said. The bullet pierced the young victim’s leg and the wound proved fatal. Medics took him to Harlem Hospital, where he died. Cops have made no arrests in the shooting and have not yet released the victim’s name. ...

  • Fears that war could contaminate Ukraine’s waters

    STORY: These divers are demining experts - searching a river in Ukraine.Ukrainian forces took back the Sumy region from Russian forces in April......but four months on, cannon shells are still being fished out in its waters.Ukraine's environment ministry estimates it'll take at least a decade to clear all the mines and explosives from the country.And there are fears long-term war could mean an environmental disaster.... leaving Ukraine's waters contaminated for years to come.Denys Monastyrskyi is Ukraine's Interior Minister.“It is known that water demining will go on for years. It is the area where we have a lot of work to do. We estimate the work that has to be done to demine Ukraine’s waters will take at least five to seven years. Why? Because it is the most difficult type of demining.” Ukraine's Emergency Service in June said more than 239 square miles of land littered with thousands of explosives had been cleared.But nearly 160,000 square miles are still seen as “contaminated”. Sofiia Sadogurska at The Center for Environmental Initiatives warns that the efforts to remove the unexploded devices may not be enough to protect the ecosystem and human health. “These territories are affected not just by mining itself but also by heavy pollution from explosions and from rockets, and from the moving of the, for example, military troops. So, to just remove mines on these territories will not be enough to restore all these unique ecosystems.”An estimated 27 percent of Ukraine's land needs demining.Last week the U.S. government approved $89 million in funding to help in the efforts.

  • New York restricts families from sending packages to inmates

    As part of an effort to keep illegal drugs and other contraband out of state prisons, New York is taking away one of the few pleasures of life behind bars: It will no longer let people send inmates care packages from home. Under the new policy, which the state began phasing in last month, friends and family aren't allowed to deliver packages in person during prison visits. While the rule won't stop prisoners from getting items that can be ordered online, like a Snickers bar or a bag of Doritos, they will lose access to foods like home-cooked meals or grandma's cookies.

  • EXPLAINER: Tension between Nicaragua and the Catholic Church

    Earlier this month Nicaragua shuttered seven radio stations belonging to the Catholic Church and launched an investigation into the bishop of Matagalpa, Monsignor Rolando Álvarez, accusing him of inciting violent actors “to carry out acts of hate against the population.” This is not the first time President Daniel Ortega has moved aggressively to silence critics of his administration. In 2018 the government raided the headquarters of the newspaper Confidencial, led by journalist Carlos Fernando Chamorro, who is considered one of the most prominent critics of Ortega.

  • Officials: Fire at Coptic church in Cairo kills 41, hurts 14

    “Suffocation, suffocation, all of them dead,” said a distraught witness, who only gave a partial name, Abu Bishoy. The cause of the blaze in the Abu Sefein church in the working-class neighborhood of Imbaba was not immediately known. Firefighters were seen putting out the blaze while others carried victims to ambulances.

  • 1-on-1 with White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

    Jonathan Karl interviews White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on "This Week."

  • Florida Airport Employee Stole $16,000 In Items From Luggage

    One Florida airport employee stole $16,000 worth of items from traveler’s luggage, according to claims.

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert's neighbors called 911 after her husband ran over their mailbox 'looking to fight'

    "There's about to be some s— going down here," one neighbor said in 911 calls. "It's Lauren Boebert's jackass husband, Jayson Boebert."

  • ‘Cold, cold blood’: why were eight Ohio relatives killed the same night?

    A vast criminal case alleging that one family plotted the massacre of a rival family has torn apart a rural county

  • In her own words: SC Mega Millions winner’s testimony shows how she lost $83 million to NY attorney

    This South Carolina woman’s story provides a cautionary tale for those who come into large amounts of money unexpectedly.

  • Gang of female shoplifters stole thousands of dollars worth of men's Nike boxer shorts from Kohl's stores, investigators say

    Police say a gang of female shoplifters has stolen thousands of dollars worth of Nike men's boxers from Kohl's stores in Georiga, per Fox 5 Atlanta.

  • Alex Jones was ordered to pay millions in damages for his claims that Sandy Hook was a hoax, but the 1 in 5 Americans who believe him can harass surviving families without consequence. We talked to one of them.

    Although Alex Jones has been held liable for his defamatory comments about Sandy Hook, a belief in "false flag" conspiracies is common in the US.

  • Double Murder Was Fueled by Tragic Snowmobile Accident, Cops Say

    HandoutWisconsin police say they have solved a 30-year-old double murder that had its roots in long-simmering rage over a tragic snowmobile accident two decades earlier than that.DNA connected foundry worker Tony Haase to the 1992 stabbing deaths of Timothy Mumbrue, his girlfriend Tanna Togstad, and her dog, according to a criminal complaint.The couple was found dead in their Royalton home and for years police had run down leads, interviewed possible suspects, and collected DNA and fingerprints

  • Texas man convicted of child sexual assault dies after chugging from bottle as verdict is read

    A Texas man charged with five counts of child sexual assault died after a jury convicted him and he chugged a bottle of liquid in the courtroom, his lawyer said.

  • ‘Massive amount of stolen property’ found after shots fired in Yelm

    The stolen property included items from a U-Haul belonging to an active duty Coast Guard family that was in the middle of a move.

  • Family of man who died in an Alabama prison was afraid he'd 'never make it out alive'

    Luke White died Tuesday in Bibb prison. "I'm afraid if he don’t get out of prison he will never make it out alive," his sister wrote in 2020.

  • Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughter Ariana Arrested on Suspicion of DUI with High School Boyfriend in Georgia

    Ariana Biermann was charged with three misdemeanors after she and on-and-off boyfriend Hudson McLeroy were arrested early Saturday morning for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol

  • Supporters demand charges against suspected killer’s mother after California woman dies

    Family, friends, and supporters of Alexis Gabe held a demonstration outside the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office Friday demanding that prosecutors file criminal charges against the mother of Gabe’s alleged killer.

  • Four Suspects Plead Not Guilty In Missing Ohio Electrician’s Muder

    Four people have been arrested in the murder of Cleveland electrician who was found slain and wrapped in a tarp earlier this month. Terrance Burnett, 64, Harry L. Houston Jr., 62, Lavell D. Taylor, 28, and Tessa Ann Raczynski, 26, have been charged in the murder of 47-year-old Victor Huff, WJW reported. Burnett, Houston, and Raczysnki pleaded not guilty during court appearances on Wednesday in Cleveland Municipal Court. Taylor, who was arraigned Thursday, also pleaded not guilty to the charges.