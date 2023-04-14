Man fatally shoots self following 5-hour standoff, Coconino County officials say

Coconino County

A man fatally shot himself Thursday evening following an hours-long standoff with Coconino County Sheriff's deputies at his home, according to the agency.

Around 6:46 p.m., sheriff's deputies went to a motor home in the Winona area east of Flagstaff to arrest Russell McCrory, 57, on a probation violation, the Sheriff's Office said. McCrory refused to come out, the Sheriff's Office said.

McCrory eventually pulled out a gun and refused to cooperate with deputies, saying he did not want to be jailed, the agency detailed.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Flagstaff police took a report on April 5 from someone alleging McCrory said he would be "bringing his. 45 into court and blow everyone away" and that he would kill both of his parole officers.

Deputies did not leave the mobile home because McCrory was armed with a pistol and because of the threats they learned he allegedly made, the Sheriff's Office said.

After unsuccessfully getting McCrory to come out, deputies called in the sheriff's K-9 unit, a multiagency SWAT team and negotiators, the Sheriff's Office said.

Following five hours of trying to de-escalate the situation, SWAT deployed tear gas into the home, with a single gunshot heard from inside the home shortly after, according to the agency.

SWAT officers entered the home and found McCrory dead with a gunshot wound.

The Sheriff's Office said its criminal investigations division is investigating as well as the county Medical Examiner's Office.

Coconino County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Jon Paxton said McCrory was on probation for drug possession.

Suicide, crisis hotlines for Arizonans

Services for Arizonans in crisis include:

Dial 2-1-1 at any time to reach the free 2-1-1 Arizona information and referral service and connect with free resources available locally throughout the state.

Solari Crisis & Human Services offers a free, statewide crisis line 24/7/365 – dial 844-534-HOPE (4673). Help is also available 24/7/365 via text by texting “hope” to 4HOPE (4673).

Dial 988 to reach the National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Help is available in English and Spanish. It's free and confidential for those in distress who need prevention or crisis resources for themselves or loved ones.

La Frontera Empact Suicide Prevention Center's crisis line serves Maricopa and Pinal counties 24/7 at 480-784-1500.

Teen Lifeline’s 24/7 crisis line serves teens at 602-248-8336 for Maricopa County and 1-800-248-8336 statewide.

The Trevor Project Lifeline serves LGBTQ youth at 866-488-7386 or by texting START to 678-678.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Russell McCrory dead following 5-hour standoff with Coconino deputies