Suspect Richard Crum charged with murder in Mississippi shooting that left six dead

A man has been arrested after six people were killed in shootings in the town of Arkabutla in Tate County near the border between Mississippi and Tennessee in the vicinity of Memphis.

A suspect, Richard Dale Crum, 52, has been charged with murder.

It’s thought that he was acting alone but officials have yet to announce a motive.

Richard Dale Crum is accused of killing six people (Tate County Sheriff's Office)

Tate County sheriff Brad Lance told the New York Times the shooting began around 11am, when suspect Richard Dale Crum killed an apparent stranger at a convenience store.

From there, the alleged gunman drove to the home of his ex-wife and shot her, as well as struck a man who was in the home at the time.

Next, he went to a residence behind his house, shooting a man who investigators believe is Mr Crum’s stepfather, as well as another woman in the house at the time.

Last, he shot two more men on a road near his own home.

“We don’t have violent crime in the community very often,” Sheriff Lance told the paper. “It’s a very safe community.”

An elementary school and a high school were put on lockdown while the suspect was being pursued, the Coldwater Elementary School said in a Facebook post. The lockdown was later lifted and the school said “all students and staff are safe”.

Arkabutla is about 30 miles (50km) south of Memphis and the 2020 census stated that the town has around 285 residents.

“I've been briefed on the series of shootings in Tate County,” Mississippi governor Tate Reeves said. “The individual responsible has been taken into custody alive. At this time, we believe he acted alone. His motive is not yet known.”

“I will ensure that the full resources of the state are available to law enforcement as we continue to investigate the situation. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has been asked to assist in this investigation,” Mr Reeves added. “Please pray for the victims of this tragic violence and their families at this time.”

Law enforcement found the suspect on Arkabutla Dam Road in a vehicle near a residence believed to be his home, where he was detained without incident.