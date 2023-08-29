A man fatally shoots woman after she allegedly stabs him during an altercation.

A man fatally shot a woman after she reportedly stabbed him during an altercation Sunday night, according to the Chandler Police Department.

Late Sunday night around 11 p.m., Chandler Police were dispatched to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex near Arizona Avenue and Elliot Road.

When officers arrived they found a woman, identified as 48-year-old Elisabeth Frank, with a gunshot wound. She was provided medical aid and transported to the hospital but later succumbed to her injuries. The man was not identified.

Investigators determined that Frank had gone to the apartment complex prior to the shooting and engaged in a verbal and physical altercation with a man who lived there. Frank is alleged to have stabbed the man before the shooting occurred, according to police.

Past contacts with Frank indicate that she may have been suffering from mental health illness. The man is expected to recover from his injuries and the investigation will be turned over to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for review, according to Chandler police.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Woman dead from gunfire in Chandler after stabbing a man during a fight