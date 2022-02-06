Man who fatally shot 4 at Tennessee Waffle House sentenced to life without parole





The man who fatally shot four people at a Tennessee Waffle House in 2018 was sentenced Saturday to life in prison without parole.

This comes after Travis Reinking was found guilty Friday of all 16 counts he faced in connection with the shooting, including eight charges of first-degree murder, CNN reported.

Reinking fatally shot two people with an assault-style rifle outside of the Waffle House on April 22, 2018, before entering the restaurant and opening fire, killing two more, per the outlet. The four victims were Taurean C. Sanderlin, 29, who was a Waffle House employee; Joe R. Perez, 20; Akilah DaSilvah, 23, and DeEbony Groves, 21.

James Shaw Jr., another customer at the restaurant, wrestled the gun out of Reinking's hands, after which Reinking ran away, according to CNN.

Relatives of the four victims who died in the shooting testified before the jury during the trial.

"Our lives were completely destroyed," Patricia Perez, crying, said of her son's murder, according to CNN. "This has broken me, not just my spirit, not just my family, but also my mind. This has broken me mentally."

Per the outlet, Shaundelle Brooks, the mother of DaSilvah, referenced the night she learned of her son's death: "Every morning before I even get out of my bed I relive that night in my head."

"My son Akilah was a beautiful soul who perfected how to be a son," Brooks added, also weeping, according to CNN. "My sweet baby, my angel, my son was robbed of his life."

Reinking had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.