Julion Xavias Arredondo was indicted Thursday by a Taylor County grand jury for the killing of an Abilene man June 25 near a south Abilene bar.

Shot to death was David Height III. It was Abilene's sixth homicide of 2022.

Abilene police responded to a call at about 1:50 a.m. concerning an injured person near Spanky P's Tavern, 2442 S. Seventh St. There, they learned that Height had been shot and had been taken to Hendrick Medical Center in a private vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Julion Xavias Arredondo

Height had been struck twice by gunfire, police learned.

A witness told police that a man called "Julion" had shot Height, first firing at the victim, then walking around a car and shooting him again. The witness did not see the victim at that time, according to a court document.

Another witness identified Arredondo as being in the bar prior to the shooting that evening, the document said.

The outside witness, when shown surveillance images from Spanky P's, identified Arredondo as the person seen allegedly firing the gun.

Arredondo, 26, was apprehended at about 1 p.m. at a residence in the 1300 block of Roma Lane, in northwest Abilene near Stafford Elementary School.

He was charged with first-degree felony murder and booked into the Taylor County Jail. His bond was set at $250,000.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Man who fatally shot Abilene bar patron in June indicted for murder