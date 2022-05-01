Man fatally shot across street from now-closed Rooster's

It seems no community in Ohio is immune from gun violence. The latest incidents since last night include a mass shooting in Springfield that left one woman dead and four other people injured, a man in Plain City who was shot by police after they say he opened fire on law enforcement officers responding to a domestic violence call, and a man fatally shot in Columbus near the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and East Dublin Granville Road, an area that has seen previous shootings that led to the closing of a Rooster's restaurant location.

In happier news, the weather is providing a warm if breezy afternoon after morning thunderstorms passed through Greater Columbus. We've got partly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 70s, and the forecast tomorrow is also a winner. But it's spring in Ohio, so don't expect the nice weather to last. You can always find the latest forecast from our partners at AccuWeather at Dispatch.com/weather.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: afternoon update May 1, 2022