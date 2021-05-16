Man fatally shot, another in custody as police investigative homicide Sunday in Raytown

One man is dead and another is in custody following a shooting Sunday morning in Raytown, police said.

Officers were called at about 7:25 a.m. Sunday to a report of shots fired at a home in the 6800 block of Hawthorne Avenue, Capt. Dyon Harper, with the Raytown Police Department, said in an email.

There, police found a man who had been shot inside a vehicle, Harper said. The man was declared dead at the scene.

A second man was taken into custody at the homicide scene, Harper said.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing; no other information was immediately available.

The killing marks the fifth homicide in Raytown this year, according to data collected by The Star.

Police ask that anyone with information on the shooting contact the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information in the killing.

Gun violence will be the subject of a new, statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

