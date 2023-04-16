Man fatally shot, another injured, as part of robbery attempt in Dallas, police say

A man died and another man was injured Friday night after being shot by two suspects who attempted to rob them, according to the Dallas Police Department.

On Friday at about 9:40 p.m., police responded to a shooting call in the 3100 block of Chapel Creek Drive.

A victim, Adrian Elvir, 37, and another man were shot at the location when two unknown male suspects attempted to rob them, according to the preliminary investigation.

Elvir died from his injury at the scene, according to police.

The second victim was taken to a local hospital and is in critical but stable condition.

His identity has not been released by police.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact Detective Yahir Perez at 214-671-4735 or by email at yahir.perez@dallaspolice.gov.