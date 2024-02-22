Man fatally shot at apartment complex on Johnny Mercer Blvd., investigation underway

The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) is investigating a homicide after a gunshot victim died from his injuries, according to a CCPD press release.

CCPD officers were called to the Viera at Whitemarsh apartment complex on Johnny Mercer Boulevard, near the Highway 80 intersection, at around 5:15 p.m. on Feb. 21, 2024, for a report of shots fired. Upon their arrival, officers found an adult male suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a hospital where he later died.

The homicide investigation is active and ongoing.

So far in 2024, there have been six homicides in the city of Savannah and Chatham County, according to police tracking data. This total includes a downtown Savannah fatal hit-and-run also on Wednesday, in which a woman has been charged with murder.

At this time last year, there were zero total homicides in both city and county jurisdictions.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact police. Anonymous tips can be sent through the Chatham County Police Department app, or the Department’s online tip form found here: https://police.chathamcountyga.gov/Tips.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020, where tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

