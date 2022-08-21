Man fatally shot at apartments in Uptown area

Aug. 20—Police say a man was fatally shot at an apartment complex in the Uptown area early Saturday morning.

Albuquerque Police Department Lt. Ray Del Greco said around 4:40 a.m. a man was dropped off at Presbyterian Kaseman Hospital with at least one gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Del Greco said police spoke with the people who dropped the man off and traced the shooting to the 6200 block of Indian School NE, near Louisiana.

He said police briefly detained several people who were with the man, but all had been released.

Del Greco said no suspect information is available and the investigation is ongoing.