Man fatally shot after apparent argument in Elliott, Pittsburgh police say

A man was fatally shot in Elliott late Tuesday night.

According to Pittsburgh police, emergency crews were called to the 700 block of Lorenz Avenue for reports of a shooting just before 10:30 a.m.

Officers found an unidentified man, 27, inside the back of a house off Wilna Way. He had been shot several times, once in his back and others to his extremities, and was unconscious and not breathing.

The victim was taken to Allegheny General Hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police said witnesses described an altercation between the victim and another man that preceded the shooting. The suspect fled on foot.

The Mobile Crime Unit responded to process evidence at the scene.

Detectives from the Violent Crime Unit are investigating.

