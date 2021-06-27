Man fatally shot after argument inside Fort Worth motel room, police say

A man died after a shooting inside a motel in Fort Worth early Sunday morning, according to police.

Just before 1 a.m., Fort Worth police responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of East Lancaster Avenue. They found a man who had been fatally shot. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died. His identity had not been released as of Sunday afternoon.

Police believe the shooting happened after two men got into an argument at the motel. They had not arrested anyone as of Sunday afternoon.