Man fatally shot after argument in north Phoenix apartment complex

A Phoenix police cruiser.

An argument led to a shooting that left one man dead at an apartment complex near Northern and 19th avenues on Tuesday evening, according to Phoenix police.

Officers responded to calls about a shooting around 6:45 p.m. and found a man, later identified as Brian West, 40, with a gunshot wound. West was pronounced dead at the scene.

Phoenix police spokesperson Sgt. Brian Bower said officers detained a man who acknowledged to have been involved in the shooting.

Police said they believe West was arguing with a woman and the man intervened. The man and West continued arguing, and the man shot West.

The unidentified man claimed self-defense and wasn't arrested, according to Bower.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office will review the case for any criminal charges once the investigation is completed, police said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Argument leads to fatal shooting in north Phoenix apartment complex