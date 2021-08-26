Man fatally shot following argument had retrieved gun from car, Arlington police say

Arlington detectives are investigating a shooting in which a man was killed following an argument with another man at a convenience store early Thursday morning, police said in a news release.

Police have questioned the suspected shooter but said no charges have been filed pending further investigation and a review of the case by the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office.

Police responded to the shooting scene about 12 a.m. Thursday outside a convenience store in the 2700 block of East Abram Street, where a 33-year-old man was lying on the ground with a gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.

A 29-year-old man called the police department, alerting investigators that he was involved in the shooting, and he was taken in for questioning, police said.

Based on witness interviews and other evidence at the scene, investigators believe the man who was shot was in an argument with the 29-year-old that started inside the convenience store and continued in the parking lot. The 33-year-old man then grabbed a gun from his vehicle and approached the 29-year-old man, police said. Multiple shots were fired, and the 29-year-old man left the scene.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet identified the man who died.