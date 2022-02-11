Man fatally shot on Ash Street in Brockton, the city's 2nd homicide in less than a week

BROCKTON — A man was fatally shot in Brockton late Thursday night, the city's second homicide within five days and the second of the year.

The Plymouth County district attorney's said Friday morning that Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the DA's office and Brockton police are investigating the deadly shooting of a man outside 102 Ash St., which occurred around 11 p.m. Thursday.

The victim has not yet been identified.

The DA's office didn't immediately release any further details surrounding the shooting and Brockton police referred inquiries to the DA's office.

Police focus on a vehicle in the driveway of 102 Ash St. in Brockton after a man was fatally shot on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.

Investigators at the scene appeared to be focused on a vehicle parked in the driveway of the home.

The homicide comes just five days after another man, 51-year-old Harry Williams, was killed in a shooting on Auna Drive last Saturday, Feb. 5. A 26-year-old man, Kevin Jordan Gomes, has been charged in Williams' murder.

No arrests have been made in connection with Thursday's shooting on Ash Street.

