Man fatally shot at Astoria Houses in Queens: NYPD

A 36-year-old man was fatally shot outside the Astoria Houses in Queens on Monday night, according to the NYPD.

The victim was standing outside the housing complex when he was struck once in the stomach at 5:32 p.m. on Astoria Blvd. near 1st St., police said.

The wounded man was taken to Elmhurst Hospital, where he died about an hour later.

The assailant, who was wearing a black jacket over a green hoodie, black sweatpants and white sneakers, fled after the shooting, according to cops.

He has not been apprehended and the investigation continues.

The death caps a day of violence in public housing across the city.

Shawn Myers, 33, was fatally shot in the head outside the Ingersoll Houses in Fort Greene and Quadire Session, 21, was wounded in the left hand.