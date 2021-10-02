Man fatally shot in back on Queens street

Police were searching for the killer of a 31-year-old man fatally shot on a Queens street corner early on Saturday, authorities said.

The unidentified victim was found on the ground near the corner of 134th St. and Rockaway Blvd. in South Ozone Park about 1:30 a.m.

He had been shot multiple times in the back, cops said.

He was taken to Jamaica Hospital, but he could not be saved.

The victim’s name was being withheld while cops reached out to notify family members.

No arrests have been made.