Man fatally shot in backyard shed near Graham has been identified by medical examiner

A 33-year-old man who was shot to death in the backyard of a residence near Graham earlier this month has been identified by the Pierce County medical examiner.

Lawrence Brown of Graham died Feb. 2 of a gunshot wound to the head, the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a news release. The man’s death was ruled a homicide.

No arrests have been made. The shooting occurred outside a home in the 24500 block of 62nd Avenue Court East, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. The area is a residential neighborhood about a half-mile west of Graham. Deputies responded there just before 9 a.m. when a 911 caller reported her boyfriend had been shot and the suspect or suspects drove away.

Brown was found in a shed in the backyard, where deputies said he had been living. Fire department personnel tried to treat Brown’s injuries, but he died at the scene. Detectives and forensic investigators responded, and according to the Sheriff’s Department, detectives learned the suspects knocked at Brown’s door and pepper sprayed him before the shooting.

Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Sgt. Darren Moss didn’t have any update in the investigation Tuesday morning. He said detectives didn’t have information to release about a possible motive.

A GoFundMe started to raise money for Brown’s funeral arrangements described him as a loving father, brother and uncle. According to the fundraiser, he is survived by three children.

The killing was the sixth homicide to occur in Pierce County this year. A seventh homicide was reported Feb. 12 in Tacoma. At this time last year, the county had recorded 19 homicides, seven of which occurred in Tacoma.

Anyone with information about Brown’s homicide was asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department or Crime Stoppers to leave a tip at 1-800-222-TIPS.