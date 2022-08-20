Man fatally shot at Beverly Grove gas station; suspects remain at large

The gas station across the street from the Beverly Center on March 8, 2022. A man was fatally shot at the gas station Aug. 19. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

A man was fatally shot at a Beverly Grove gas station Friday afternoon by three men who fled the scene and remain at large, police said.

Officers responded to a radio call reporting a shooting at Beverly and La Cienega boulevards around 5:30 p.m., said Officer Norma Eisenman of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Los Angeles Police Lt. John Radke told reporters at the scene that the occupants of the victim’s vehicle had just finished pumping gas when a white, four-door sedan with tinted windows approached from a nearby alley. Three men got out of the car and opened fire before getting back into the vehicle and fleeing east in the alley north of Beverly, Radke said.

Numerous shots were heard and several vehicles were seen leaving the area, Eisenman said.

A short time later, L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies located the shooting victim inside a black Cadillac Escalade at San Vicente and Santa Monica boulevards in West Hollywood, she said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s identity was not released, and no arrest had been reported as of Saturday morning.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.