Man fatally shot breaking up fight between two women in Staten Island: NYPD

A peacemaker was shot and killed as he tried to break up a fight between two women on Staten Island early Saturday, cops said.

The 37-year-old victim was on Richmond Terrace near Clinton Ave. in New Brighton around 4:30 a.m. when two women came to blows nearby.

As he tried to quell the fight, another man came forward and shot him in the head, cops said.

EMS rushed the victim to Richmond University Medical Center, but he couldn’t be saved. His name was not released as cops track down family members.

The gunman ran off. No arrests have been made.

Responding officers questioned the two women, who remained at the scene, but they refused to discuss what had happened.

It’s not believed they were involved in the shooting, a police source with knowledge of the case said.

While the women knew the victim, it wasn’t clear if they knew the gunman, the source said.

Detectives were scouring the area Saturday looking for surveillance footage that can help them identify the gunman.