Man fatally shot in broad daylight on Brooklyn street

A man died after he was shot multiple times on a Brooklyn street Monday afternoon, police said.

The victim was outside Francena Mini Market at the corner of Sterling Place and Buffalo Ave. in Crown Heights when gunfire erupted about 2:10 p.m., police said.

The victim was shot in the ankle and hip, piercing an artery, and ran into the store for help.

Medics rushed him to an area hospital but he could not be saved.

Police believe the victim was in his 20s but were still working to identify him.

There were no immediate arrests.