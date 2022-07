A 37-year-old man was killed in a broad daylight shooting in the Bronx Saturday, police said.

The man was on Ogden Ave. near W. 171 St. in Highbridge when he was shot about 2:20 p.m., cops said.

He was hit twice in the torso and once in the right leg, police said.

Medics rushed him to Lincoln Hospital, but he could not be saved.

Police are still working to track down the shooter.