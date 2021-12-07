Man fatally shot in Bronx park remembered as loving father of five

Anguished relatives of a 62-year-old Bronx man fatally shot in the head as he sat on a park bench remembered him Monday as a loving father of five and trusted neighborhood friend.

Robert Brown’s family reeled in disbelief outside his Fordham Manor apartment building, wondering who would have targeted him as he sat in Aqueduct Walk park Sunday.

“My brother was loving and giving. He would help anyone. He was just catching some air in the park. This is unbelievable,” said his sister, Tina Brown, 48.

Brown was on a bench near the intersection of W. Fordham Road and Aqueduct Ave., just steps from his home, when two men approached him about 3 p.m. Sunday, cops said.

One of the men shot him in the head. Police were investigating whether his killing was a robbery gone wrong.

Brown’s friends and family huddled around a makeshift candlelight memorial to him Monday night, where neighbors left votive candles, small bottles of liquor and cash.

“He was very loved, and will be missed. He was someone I could always go to for advice. We’re still trying to get our heads around this. We just don’t understand,” said his son, Rakeim Murray, 25.

Brown, who collected disability benefits, wasn’t working at the time of his death, his family said.

“I love my pops, and I wish he were still here,” said another son, Robert Brown Jr., 29. “He left five kids. We’re at a loss for words.”

Neighbors said they were also stunned by the broad-daylight killing.

“This neighborhood’s never been like this,” said Tanyalee Ruiz, 43, who’s lived in Brown’s Grand Ave. building all her life. “To see this now is crazy.”

She described the neighborhood as tight-knit, and remembered Brown as a calm presence on the block.

“He was a quiet person,” she said. “I’d seen him talking to everyone, but I’d never see him have an altercation with anyone.”

Another neighbor, Ahmed Adam Mohammed, 38, agreed.

“He was fair, he was straight,” he said. “He was an educated person, big on family, a family man, loved his community. He wasn’t a violent person, an angry person.”

Renard Boykin, 59, a former resident of the neighborhood who’s moved to Harlem, wondered why the shooter resorted to a cold-blooded slaying.

“You could have shot him in the foot, in the leg, you could have paralyzed him, you didn’t have to execute him,” he said. “That was an execution.”

Boykin said he’s known Brown since he was a teenager.

“He’s a generous guy. We grew up together. We took our children to school. My children and his children played here,” he said. “The whole community knows each other, so whoever did this crime, they know. This is a tight community. Justice needs to be served.”