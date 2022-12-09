Man fatally shot in Bronx public housing hallway

A man was gunned down in the hallway of a Bronx public housing building Thursday, police said.

The 41-year-old man was in a third-floor hallway of the Baychester Houses on Schieffelin Place near E. 225th St. in Edenwald when he got into an argument with a man around 8:10 p.m., cops and sources said.

The gunman shot the victim once in the chest.

The shooter, described as 6 feet tall and wearing a navy blue jacket and black pants, took off.

Medics rushed the wounded man to Jacobi Hospital, but he could not be saved.

His name was not immediately released as police worked to notify his family.

Police are still searching for the shooter.