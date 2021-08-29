Man fatally shot on Bronx street; police nab suspect after witness tip: sources

A man was fatally shot on a Bronx street Saturday — and a suspect was nabbed shortly afterward, police said.

Cops responded to the shooting at E. Fordham Rd. and Webster Ave. outside Rose Hill Park in Fordham Manor just before 8 p.m., police and sources said, but the victim could not be saved.

A short time later, a witness identified the suspected gunman to police, sources said.

Police tracked down the alleged shooter, who was carrying a firearm, and placed him under arrest, sources said.

Neither the victim’s identity nor that of the suspect were immediately released.