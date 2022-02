A man was fatally shot on a Brooklyn street corner Monday afternoon, police said.

Cops found the victim, who’s believed to be in his 20s, with multiple gunshot wounds at the corner of E. 51st St. and Remsen Ave. in East Flatbush about 2 p.m.

Medics took him to Kings County Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved.

Police have made no arrests, and the victim’s name was not immediately released. Cops were initially looking for two men who fled in a silver BMW.