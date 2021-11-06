Man fatally shot on Brooklyn street following heated argument: cops

An argument between two men on a Brooklyn street turned deadly when one opened fire, hitting his rival multiple times, officials said Saturday.

The two men were feuding on Miller Ave. between Atlantic and Liberty Aves. in East New York, about 11:10 p.m. when one of them flashed a gun and opened fire.

The unidentified victim, who is believed to be in his 40s, was shot in the chest multiple times, cops said.

Responding officers found the man sprawled out on the ground. EMS rushed him to Brookdale University Medical Center, but he could not be saved. Police were trying to identify the victim Saturday.

Responding cops found a handgun covered in blood near the victim, but it was not immediately clear who the weapon belonged to.

The gunman ran off. No arrests have been made.