Man fatally shot on Brooklyn street by gunman in long green coat

A man was fatally shot on a Brooklyn street Tuesday by a gunman in a long green coat, police said.

The victim was shot in the chest near East New York Ave. and Powell St. in Brownsville about 11:45 a.m., cops said.

Medics rushed the victim to Interfaith Hospital but he could not be saved. He was not carrying identification and cops were working to determine his identity.

The killer, who was wearing a long green coat and skull cap, ran off and has not been caught.