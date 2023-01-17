Man fatally shot on Brooklyn street

A man was shot to death on a Brooklyn street on Tuesday, according to police.

Officers alerted to gunfire by the NYPD’s Shot Spotter detection system found the wounded 40-year-old victim on E. 83rd St. near Flatlands Ave. in Canarsie around 3 p.m., cops said.

The man had been shot in the torso.

The gunman fled in a gray Toyota Highlander SUV toward the Belt Parkway, police sources said.

A man who works at a nearby coffee shop described a chaotic scene as the victim bled out on the pavement.

“The guy was lying on the street face-up bleeding. Man, he was bleeding,” recalled Aiden Huque, 26. “People were running and screaming. They were pumping his chest but he wasn’t responding.”

Medics took the victim to Brookdale Hospital, but he could not be saved.

Police were still working to track down the shooter early Tuesday evening.

“It’s crazy out here,” said Huque. “I don’t feel safe here anymore.”

The victim’s name was not immediately released.