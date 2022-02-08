Man fatally shot in Broussard; police search for suspect

The Broussard Police Department is searching for a suspect after a man was fatally shot early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called at about 12:30 a.m. to a shooting in the 100 block of Ridgeview Drive, which is near Albertsons Parkway.

When they arrived, officers found a man who had been shot, Broussard Assistant Chief Tony Ashy said in a release. The man later died from his injuries.

Details, including the man's identity, were not released. The investigation is ongoing, Ashy said. An arrest has not yet been made.

Anyone with information should call the Broussard Police Department at 337-837-6259 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.

