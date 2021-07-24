Man fatally shot in Burnsville; another man in custody, police say

Jul. 24—A man was arrested in the fatal shooting of another man Friday night in Burnsville, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at 6:35 p.m. near Aldrich Avenue and Burnsville Parkway, according to a city press release Friday night.

Police said a man was in custody on suspicion of homicide and police remained on scene investigating. Authorities asked that people stay out of the area until police are finished with their investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Burnsville police.

No further details, including the circumstances of the shooting, were available Friday night.