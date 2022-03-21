Man fatally shot by Cascade County Sheriff's Office deputy identified

The Great Falls Police Department has identified the man killed by a Cascade County Sheriff's Office deputy in an on-duty shooting.

Just after 1 p.m. on March 19, deputies found Travis Don Sipes, 34, in what appeared to be a disabled car on the 1400 block of 7th Ave South, according to a release following the shooting. Sipes had active warrants and was a person of interest in a fraud investigation.

The release said Sipes pulled a gun on the deputy, who then shot him. Sipes died later at the hospital.

The Great Falls Police Department and the Petroleum County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate the incident. The name of the deputy will be released by Sheriff Slaughter at a later time.

"Our thoughts are with Travis Sipes’ family as they deal with their loss," Monday's release said. "Please keep the involved deputy, the deputy’s family, the entire CCSO staff, responding GFPD officers, emergency medical personnel, and the 911 dispatchers in your thoughts."

If you believe you have information to contribute to the investigation, GFPD asks that you call Detective Perkins at 406-455-8520, log on to https://www.p3tips.com, or send the department a private message on the Great Falls Police MT Police Department Facebook page.

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: Man fatally shot by Cascade County deputy identified