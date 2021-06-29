Man fatally shot by Chaves County deputies

Jun. 29—New Mexico State Police said a Roswell man was fatally shot by Chaves County sheriff's deputies Sunday after a foot chase.

Oscar Najera, 25, had fled from a home when deputies showed up in response to a report of a domestic dispute in a vehicle involving a gun, state police said in a news release.

Deputies found the unattended vehicle parked at a Stripes gas station in Roswell and saw Najera running from the area on foot, the release said.

During the chase, one deputy unsuccessfully fired his Taser at Najera before deputies fired at least one fatal shot. Najera was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identities of the deputies involved have not been released. State police are still investigating the incident.